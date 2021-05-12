Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aon PLC

New Purchases: PRGO, BNDX, BSV, VDE, STRO, SDY, SPSB, SPG, SCHB, RDS.A, PNC, PXD, ABEO, LMT, LHX, ESGU, HON, GIS, GE, DE, CVS, CL, BLL,

Sunnyvale, CA, based Investment company Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aon PLC, Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owns 261 stocks with a total value of $31.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 11,018,142 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 68,439,403 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% (MBG) - 90,283,383 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 33,496,585 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 12,113,135 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $213.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,658,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,671,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in by 67.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,295,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,572,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,138,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,138,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.