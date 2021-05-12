Logo
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sunnyvale, CA, based Investment company Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aon PLC, Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owns 261 stocks with a total value of $31.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+engines+advisors+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 11,018,142 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 68,439,403 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  3. (MBG) - 90,283,383 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 33,496,585 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 12,113,135 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $213.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,658,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,671,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in by 67.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,295,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,572,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,138,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,138,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider