Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: PRGO, BNDX, BSV, VDE, STRO, SDY, SPSB, SPG, SCHB, RDS.A, PNC, PXD, ABEO, LMT, LHX, ESGU, HON, GIS, GE, DE, CVS, CL, BLL,
- Added Positions: IGIB, MBG, SPTL, SPYV, ITE, SPDW, IGOV, SCHF, SCHH, SPYG, SCHM, SCHK, SPEM, VWO, LQD, MUB, SPLG, IJR, SCHZ, SCHR, MBB, CORP, AGG, SHM, IVW, IVE, TFI, MMC, ORLY, VTV, BND, IEFA, BIV, NAV, PG, WFC, RTX, O, DIS, VZ, VBR, VOO, SON, BWX, DIA, VGT, USB, UNH, UNP, TMO, TXN, SBUX, MDY, XBI, SPY, DEO, FISV, XLF, FREL, FB, XOM, IPAY, HACK, LLY, DUK, TECL, F, CB, BMY, HYT, BAC, ADP, T, AMCR, GOOGL, BABA, LOW, NVS, NEE, NFLX, ALK, MS, MSFT, MCD, XLB, MA, PFE, KMI, JNJ, IWB, IVV, RPG, IBM, BOTZ, GNUS, FBHS,
- Reduced Positions: KOMP, IWD, IJH, SCHG, SCHV, XT, SCHE, SPSM, IEI, MDYG, IWO, IJK, IJJ, SCHA, SLYV, SLYG, SPHD, SUB, EFA, VNQ, VTI, AAPL, BK, EFAV, MMM, ABT, ABBV, ACN, MO, AMZN, AMGN, ARMK, ASTE, BRK.B, BA, CRS, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CLW, KO, CMCSA, COST, CR, DAL, DTE, ET, EFX, FIS, GM, GPN, GGG, FUL, HD, ITW, INTC, QQQ, IRM, IUSV, EFG, EFV, EEM, PFF, IWM, IWV, IWR, IWS, IJT, IJS, JPM, MRK, NKE, JWN, NVDA, ODFL, OLN, ORCL, PLTR, PEP, PM, PCH, DDM, QLD, SCHC, SCHX, SHOP, GLD, CWI, SPIB, SPMD, SLY, SQ, TGT, TSLA, TJX, TRN, UPS, VIG, VYM, VCIT, VOE, VB, VBK, VSAT, SPCE, V, WMT,
- Sold Out: SHY, AON, PLD, LB, NOW, GOOG, PE, PYPL, PSN, XLK,
For the details of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+engines+advisors+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 11,018,142 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 68,439,403 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- (MBG) - 90,283,383 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 33,496,585 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 12,113,135 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $213.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,658,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,671,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (ITE)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in by 67.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,295,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,572,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,138,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,138,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.
