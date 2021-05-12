GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Equifax Inc, Mastercard Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Etsy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: EFX, NYT, DJCO, WLMS,
- Added Positions: MA, NFLX, MCO, V, G, CHTR, SCHW, MSFT, IGIB,
- Reduced Positions: ETSY, AAPL, MSCI, SHW, FSV, BIL,
For the details of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfi+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 893,272 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,354 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,629 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 84,495 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 122,284 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 248,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daily Journal Corp (DJCO)
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Daily Journal Corp. The purchase prices were between $313.6 and $385.01, with an estimated average price of $338.71. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS)
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 130,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
