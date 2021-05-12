GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Equifax Inc, Mastercard Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Etsy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: EFX, NYT, DJCO, WLMS,

EFX, NYT, DJCO, WLMS, Added Positions: MA, NFLX, MCO, V, G, CHTR, SCHW, MSFT, IGIB,

MA, NFLX, MCO, V, G, CHTR, SCHW, MSFT, IGIB, Reduced Positions: ETSY, AAPL, MSCI, SHW, FSV, BIL,

Investment company GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Equifax Inc, Mastercard Inc, New York Times Co, Daily Journal Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells Etsy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfi+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 893,272 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,354 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,629 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 84,495 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 122,284 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 248,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Daily Journal Corp. The purchase prices were between $313.6 and $385.01, with an estimated average price of $338.71. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 130,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.