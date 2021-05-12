Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys PG&E Corp, Workday Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells MongoDB Inc, Southern Co, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: F, CDEV, BDX, RPAY, TEN,

Investment company Aequim Alternative Investments LP Current Portfolio ) buys PG&E Corp, Workday Inc, Ford Motor Co, Invitae Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Southern Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aequim Alternative Investments LP. As of 2021Q1, Aequim Alternative Investments LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 1,000,000 shares, 28.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99% Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 175,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,486,900 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,986,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 90,200 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.38%

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 762,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $4.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 732,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 215.38%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 90,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 299.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 190,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $314.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $50.22.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $92.06 and $100.49, with an estimated average price of $97.41.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11.