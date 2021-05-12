Logo
Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys PG&E Corp, Workday Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells MongoDB Inc, Southern Co, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aequim Alternative Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Workday Inc, Ford Motor Co, Invitae Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Southern Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aequim Alternative Investments LP. As of 2021Q1, Aequim Alternative Investments LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aequim Alternative Investments LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aequim+alternative+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aequim Alternative Investments LP
  1. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 1,000,000 shares, 28.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99%
  2. Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 175,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,486,900 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  4. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,986,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 90,200 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.38%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 762,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $4.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 732,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 215.38%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 90,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 299.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 190,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $314.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SOLN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $50.22.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $92.06 and $100.49, with an estimated average price of $97.41.

Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.

Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56.

Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aequim Alternative Investments LP. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider