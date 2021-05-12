Logo
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ChampionX Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, ChampionX Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Leslies Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Ecolab Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/three+peaks+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 48,923 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  2. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 90,701 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
  3. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 136,157 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 37,876 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 29,397 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 99,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 133,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 76,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 154,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 109,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 129,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 84.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 225,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 535.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 82,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 800.92%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 133,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
