Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ChampionX Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vontier Corp, ChampionX Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Leslies Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Ecolab Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 48,923 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 90,701 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 136,157 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 37,876 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 29,397 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 99,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 133,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 76,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 154,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 109,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 129,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 84.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 225,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 535.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 82,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 800.92%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 133,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.