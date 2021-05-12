Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ChampionX Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: VNT, CHX, AHCO, GT, LESL, SABR, AEIS, WSM, BRKS, BALY, LEA, PLNT, REZI, CDNS, COMM, BKR, VVNT, ALGM, MKTX, Z, TER, CHGG, QQQ, LOW,
- Added Positions: VRT, AQUA, WCC, GDDY, SJNK, AZEK, SRLN, WRK, PANW, MAT, SVC, WLK, HHC, AMRC, DIN, LW, DFS, XPO, RXT, APTV, DLTR, FLT, RLGY, KMX, IVV, DPZ, RSP, USFD, BLDR, STZ, HASI, CLVT, VRSK, TRU, IT, UAA, TTEK,
- Reduced Positions: CCK, DELL, HCA, SAIC, CDW, MRVL, BLL, STOR, BERY, RSG, TDY, CTLT, IQV, BIO, AMP, CNC, NDAQ, SSNC, GPN, LPLA, ALLY, KEYS, NLOK, AWK, BRO, XYL, TFX, AVTR, ZBH, HYG, QRVO, GFL, BR, ZBRA, AJG, SCI, ENTG, MSI, AME, MSCI, FOUR, CHDN, ELAN, AVYA, PFGC, LITE, FMC, HOLX, CDK, LKQ, MAS, ON, WDAY, SHW, SBUX, LDOS, FDX,
- Sold Out: LHX, CHNG, TMUS, ECL, FIS, CACI, COLD, VCSH, CCI, FISV, INFO, O, CHTR, ROP, GPK, GO, DRE, EQIX, DOV, WH, AGG, DLR,
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 48,923 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 90,701 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 136,157 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 37,876 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 29,397 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 99,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 133,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 76,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 154,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 109,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 129,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 84.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 225,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 535.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 82,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 800.92%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 133,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.
