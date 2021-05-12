Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: GOLD, GD, CLX, VOO, FRT, HPQ, RDS.A,

GOLD, GD, CLX, VOO, FRT, HPQ, RDS.A, Added Positions: CTXS, CHKP, LMT, PGR, HSY, MKL, FB, PEP, AON, SBUX, ALLE, KLAC, GHC, T, LCTX,

CTXS, CHKP, LMT, PGR, HSY, MKL, FB, PEP, AON, SBUX, ALLE, KLAC, GHC, T, LCTX, Reduced Positions: JEF, SASR, SCHW, MSGS, L, TROW, GOOG, ULTA, WBA, DIS, AAPL, HAS, MHK, ATVI, SEIC, JPM, CVX, CTSH, ACN, NKE, NSC, GLW, LOW, PH, XOM, AXP, DEO, INTC, BAC, DHR, WFC, WHR, MMC, VZ, MCD,

JEF, SASR, SCHW, MSGS, L, TROW, GOOG, ULTA, WBA, DIS, AAPL, HAS, MHK, ATVI, SEIC, JPM, CVX, CTSH, ACN, NKE, NSC, GLW, LOW, PH, XOM, AXP, DEO, INTC, BAC, DHR, WFC, WHR, MMC, VZ, MCD, Sold Out: DISCA, MSGE, IVV, DVD,

Ashton, MD, based Investment company Lafayette Investments, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Clorox Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafayette Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lafayette Investments, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,981 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Markel Corp (MKL) - 18,615 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 74,577 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 106,135 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 33,658 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 188,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Motorsports Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.24.