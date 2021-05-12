Logo
Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ashton, MD, based Investment company Lafayette Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Clorox Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafayette Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lafayette Investments, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lafayette Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafayette+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lafayette Investments, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,981 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 18,615 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  3. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 74,577 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  4. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 106,135 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
  5. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 33,658 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 188,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Dover Motorsports Inc (DVD)

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Motorsports Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lafayette Investments, Inc.. Also check out:

