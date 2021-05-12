White Pine Capital Llc Buys Discovery Inc, Communications Systems Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, Sells eHealth Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc

- New Purchases: DISCA, ANF, KVHI, WNEB, IVW, DLHC, SRDX, WBA, DHI, DLTH, JWN, TCF, COP, CSX, LUV, IWN, TECH, DXLG,
- Added Positions: JCS, NPTN, AUB, QMCO, ATRO, RGS, EXFO, KRNY, IVE, T, CECE, CFRX, IGSB, SDY, LQD, HYRE, GE, NSSC, TIP, SPYD, PFE, SWIR, AMZN, PYPL, NEE, TTEC, HDV, FLOT, JNJ, ANGL, AQMS, BA, IFF, DIS, EFA, ALL, GOOGL, WFC, WAB, VZ, BAX, EBAY, PPG, MRK, JPM, KHC, MPW, ECL, XOM, EQIX, EMR, ORCL, UTI, TU, VCRA, NEPT, WRK, WINA, WYNN, LITE, KEY, GTYH, ELMD,
- Reduced Positions: CLNE, WIFI, APPS, MSFT, CIEN, MXL, JYNT, TGT, OEG, QUMU, AAPL, OIIM, EEM, SUB, ICAD, SXI, POST, SYNC, MIND, ASYS, VWO, DAR, NTIC, FLL, INTC, GLD, HRL, HTBI, NEAR, WMT, AMRB, TNC, AXTI, CSII, RJF, INOD, PG, PRMW, GOOG, EOG, NLS, MITK, MCD, INFU, VIG, MDY, IUSV, EWX, ADTN, ZBH, WY, CL, TKR, APA, CVS, PXLW, OSK, XLE, ENTG, NEO, LMNR,
- Sold Out: EHTH, LNDC, PFSW, RLH, DGII, GDOT, SYNA, PRLB, LFAC, EEMS, AFI, RDI, BIOL,
- 3M Co (MMM) - 98,410 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 266,535 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,838 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,895 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 33,866 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in DLH Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Communications Systems Inc (JCS)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Communications Systems Inc by 133.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 352,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 273.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Astronics Corp (ATRO)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 110,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regis Corp (RGS)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Regis Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 148,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in PFSweb Inc. The sale prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17.Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.Sold Out: Digi International Inc (DGII)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Digi International Inc. The sale prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.
