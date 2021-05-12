Logo
White Pine Capital Llc Buys Discovery Inc, Communications Systems Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, Sells eHealth Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company White Pine Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Communications Systems Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, sells eHealth Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc, Landec Corp, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, White Pine Capital Llc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC
  1. 3M Co (MMM) - 98,410 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 266,535 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,838 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,895 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 33,866 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC)

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in DLH Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Communications Systems Inc (JCS)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Communications Systems Inc by 133.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 352,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 273.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Astronics Corp (ATRO)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 110,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regis Corp (RGS)

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Regis Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 148,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in PFSweb Inc. The sale prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17.

Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Sold Out: Digi International Inc (DGII)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Digi International Inc. The sale prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
insider

insider