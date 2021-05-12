Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, JPM, EDIV, DIS,
- Added Positions: FNDF, VEA, SCHV, SCHE, AAPL, MCD, MSFT, HD, T, ABBV, FNDA, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: HEFA, GBIL, SCHG, CZR, DLN, PXF, JKF, IXUS, IVV, JKE, PFE, SDY, IVW, IEMG, FNDE, FRME, CRM,
- Sold Out: IJR, FAST, IVE, PEP, GLDD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 242,067 shares, 21.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 392,645 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 326,617 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 455,019 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 110,462 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.349800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 455,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.59.
