Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, UnitedHealth Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/treybourne+wealth+planners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 242,067 shares, 21.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 392,645 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 326,617 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 455,019 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 110,462 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.349800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 455,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. sold out a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Treybourne Wealth Planners, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider