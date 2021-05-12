JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys Shopify Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: SHOP,
- Added Positions: MINT, VV, VEA, SPYX, VNQ, VWO, SCHC, EEMS, SCHR, TFI, DBC,
- Reduced Positions: LBRT, FDN, LOWC, VB, PBW, SPY, AAPL, EFA,
- Sold Out: AMZN, V, VGT, ALGN, NFLX, MA, COST, MSFT, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, LLY, DIA, SYK, GOOG, LMT, CERN, PSX, NKE, SCHV, DVA, PG, CSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of JFG Wealth Management, LLC
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 4,489,265 shares, 28.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 442,672 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 228,452 shares, 23.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 300,102 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 31,339 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1075.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.
