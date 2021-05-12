Logo
JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys Shopify Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JFG Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Align Technology Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JFG Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JFG Wealth Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JFG Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JFG Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 4,489,265 shares, 28.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
  2. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 442,672 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
  3. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 228,452 shares, 23.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 300,102 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 31,339 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1075.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



