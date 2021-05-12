Top 5 1st-Quarter Buys of Murray Stahl's Horizon Kinetics

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), co-founder of Horizon Kinetics, disclosed this week that his firm's top five buys during the first quarter were in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ( WFG, Financial), Brigham Minerals Inc. ( MNRL, Financial), Archer-Daniels Midland Co. ( ADM, Financial), Mesabi Trust ( MSB, Financial) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE, Financial).

According to its website, the New York-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by applying a fundamental value, contrarian-oriented investing approach. The firm believes that investors are better served by extending their time horizon instead of increasing risk.

As of March 31, Horizon Kinetics' $4.38 billion equity portfolio contains 339 stocks, with 19 new positions and a turnover ratio of 2%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are energy, financial services, basic materials and communication services, representing 58.52%, 10.31%, 6.97% and 5.43% of the equity portfolio.

West Fraser Timber

The firm purchased 64,459 shares of West Fraser Timber ( WFG, Financial), giving the position 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $66.04 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15.

GuruFocus ranks the Vancouver-based lumber company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 95% of global competitors.

Brigham Minerals

Horizon Kinetics purchased 292,937 shares of Brigham Minerals ( MNRL, Financial), giving the holding 0.10% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $14.52 during the first quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Austin, Texas-based mineral acquisition company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a double-digit Altman Z-score and debt ratios outperforming over 73% of global competitors despite a low Piotroski F-score of 2.

Archer-Daniels

The firm purchased 142,765 shares of Archer-Daniels ( ADM, Financial), expanding the position 77.18% and the equity portfolio 0.19%. Shares averaged $54.90 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.40.

GuruFocus ranks the Chicago-based agricultural commodities processing company's financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 55% of global competitors despite a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and an Altman Z-score of 3.

Mesabi Trust

The firm purchased 271,070 shares of Mesabi Trust ( MSB, Financial), boosting the stake 18.91% and the equity portfolio 0.19%. Shares averaged $28.02 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.30.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based iron ore royalty trust's financial strength and profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a double-digit Altman Z-score and profit margins and returns that outperform over 96% of global competitors.

Intercontinental Exchange

The firm added 43,706 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, increasing the position by 8.01% and the equity portfolio by 0.11%. Shares averaged $113.41 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based financial exchange operator's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming over 60% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.