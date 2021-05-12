Logo
SPI Energy to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its management will be presenting at the Q2 Virtual Summit taking place online May 17-18, 2021.

Event:

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Date:

Monday, May 17, 2021

Webcast:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZkxEddkgQXqzeSMoAlKt4Q

Time:

11:45 a.m. Eastern Time

"We look forward to sharing our exciting and evolving story with the investment community at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "SPI generated record revenue in 2020, and we expect growing momentum to continue in 2021 with revenues forecasted between $200 million and $240 million. With a strong cash position from recent offerings, we are in a great position to execute on our comprehensive growth strategy across multiple high-growth segments of the global renewable energy markets."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department
[email protected]

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
[email protected]

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646618/SPI-Energy-to-Present-at-the-Q2-Virtual-Investor-Summit

