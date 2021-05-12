Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award for Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named AWS Migration Partner of the Year for Canada by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).



The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud, and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award winners are channel leaders playing a key role in helping Canadian customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

We are proud to be recognized by AWS as the AWS Migration Partner of the Year for our deep expertise in helping customers embark on a digital transformation by elevating their important workloads in the cloud, said David MacKay, Vice President, Canada at Rackspace Technology.

With 15 AWS competencies and more than 2,700 certifications, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, is the dedicated AWS business at Rackspace Technology. As a top strategic partner, Onica works jointly with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program team to grow and accelerate customer migrations in Canada. In 2020, Onica had a phenomenal year reaching its goals and worked on notable projects with significant social impact.

In addition to the APN Migration Partner of the Year award for Canada, Rackspace Technology was awarded APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

