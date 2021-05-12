Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award for Canada

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award for Canada

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named AWS Migration Partner of the Year for Canada by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud, and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award winners are channel leaders playing a key role in helping Canadian customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

We are proud to be recognized by AWS as the AWS Migration Partner of the Year for our deep expertise in helping customers embark on a digital transformation by elevating their important workloads in the cloud, said David MacKay, Vice President, Canada at Rackspace Technology.

With 15 AWS competencies and more than 2,700 certifications, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, is the dedicated AWS business at Rackspace Technology. As a top strategic partner, Onica works jointly with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program team to grow and accelerate customer migrations in Canada. In 2020, Onica had a phenomenal year reaching its goals and worked on notable projects with significant social impact.

In addition to the APN Migration Partner of the Year award for Canada, Rackspace Technology was awarded APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzNTI2MCM0MTgwODI2IzIwMDU3MjQ=
7a38548d-43a0-4bc2-be03-779477fc54da
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)