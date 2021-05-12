SOHM, Inc., to Focus Growth on Rx-to-OTC Switches with Private Label Products

SOHM, Inc. to take advantage of the FDA converting more prescription Products to the over-the-counter Markets (OTC)

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today that they continue to focus on the growth opportunities with the acquisition footprint, and focus major expansion growth in the Rx to OTC products that are coming off of the prescription products list.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc. said, "With over 80% of the American consumers preferring private label products for cost reasons, this becomes a space that SOHM feels it can expand and capitalize on monetarily for the near and distant future. With online retail giants recently launching their own private labels of OTC products, more opportunity for this type of private label manufacturing has made its mark in the US. This can also lead to strategic partnerships with bigger retail outlets as well as other logistical development of new OTC products. Our goal is to make our products available to the world while preserving the integrity of the SOHM brands "

US brands in its strategic alliance manufacturing facility at Southern California thus increasing the profitability. If earlier announced proposed acquisition goes through, it is in line with the Company's strategy for its growth and stability and bring synergies between the two companies.

The company anticipates announcing its definitive agreement after proper due diligence and procuring confirmed financing methods within 2nd qtr. 2021 or early 3rd qtr.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Global Prospro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

