WITT O'BRIEN'S LAUNCHES CO:RE™

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
THE FIRST CORPORATE RESILIENCE PROGRAM SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES

WASHINGTON and LONDON and SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt OBriens, LLC, (the Company), announced today the launch of CO:RETM, a managed service that is built on the firms decades of crisis management experience across sectors and globally. CO:RETM integrates business continuity, crisis management, and crisis communications. It provides a tailored resilience program for mid-sized firms seeking to protect their staff, clients, and enterprise value in the face of increasingly frequent and severe disruptions.

Mid-sized companies face the same threats as their Fortune 500 competitors, says Tim Whipple, CEO of Witt OBriens. These range from pandemics, hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes to cyber-attacks, supply chain failure, or a product recall. Failure to prepare and respond effectively can threaten personnel, customer service, and even commercial viability.

However, mid-sized companies do not generally have the resources to build effective in-house resilience programs, and traditional consulting solutions have been cost-prohibitive, Whipple continues. CO:RETM is a cost-effective managed service that delivers a resilience program tailored to each clients needs, while leveraging Witt OBriens staff of over 300 professionals to provide the planning, training, exercising, and crisis response expertise that mid-sized companies lack.

Subscription to the CO:RETM program includes development of a crisis management playbook, 24/7 crisis team activation, real-time strategic advice on crisis management, business continuity, communications, and annual training exercises to enhance preparedness.

CO:RETM is a force-multiplier for executive leadership, adds Devin Sirmenis, Managing Director. It delivers peace of mind for medium-sized companies: knowing that they have a plan and a strong team secured for round-the-clock support.

* * * * *

About Witt OBriens
Witt OBriens, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help them respond and recover as quickly as possible. To learn more about us, please visit wittobriens.com.

About SEACOR Holdings
SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

Media ContactSean FitzgeraldWitt [email protected] 281 320 9796
