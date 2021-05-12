CAT Strategic Metals Files Rimrock NI 43-101 Technical Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CAT Strategic Metals Files Rimrock NI 43-101 Technical Report

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(

FRA:8CH, Financial) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces the following update on its Rimrock Gold-Silver mineral property in Elko County, Nevada.

Rimrock Gold-Silver Property

CAT has completed and filed its new NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the Rimrock Gold-Silver property, produced by Gregory C. Ferdock, Certified Professional Geologist (C.P.G.) and a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Ferdock is the Company's independent consulting geologist.

The Rimrock Property is situated 16 Km northwest of the giant Goldstrike Mine complex of Nevada Gold Mines LLC. Rimrock lies in between the large Midas and Hollister gold-silver mines of Miocene age, owned by Hecla Mining, in the Northern Nevada Rift ("NNR") low-sulfidation gold-silver province. In addition, Carlin Trend sediment-hosted gold mineralization extends directly through the Rimrock property from Hollister, along the NNW-trending Eastern Horst block. Fluids related to the Eocene Hatter stock mineralized Paleozoic sedimentary rocks at Hollister, and CAT interprets that similar gold-silver mineralization occurs at Rimrock, along the major regional fault system that goes through both Rimrock and the Hollister Mine.

Three main gold-silver target areas are presently known at Rimrock, and a large-size bentonite mine target locally overlies the gold-silver mineralization.

  1. Ivanhoe Creek: Midas- and Carlin-style gold-silver. Two large NNW-trending uplifted host fault blocks are interpreted to have formed prior to the time of Carlin-age age gold, and then were re-activated at the time of the mineralization. WNW-trending faults also existed at Hollister. A zone of strong sediment-hosted silver-gold mineralization was drilled into the Eastern Horst faults area in 2007 for Kent Exploration, discovering possibly disseminated Carlin-age silver-gold-tungsten mineralization in mudstone and quartzitic sandstones, fed through the main NNW-trending fault zones. This mineralization conceivably could be a silver-rich halo above Carlin-style gold mineralization at further depth, along the periphery of the Hatter stock system. Additional Miocene low-sulfidation gold-silver mineralization appears to be present here also, as determined by geochemistry.

  2. Dilation: Midas-Hollister-style low-sulfidation gold-silver targets are present along the NNE-trending IC Fault system in the northern part of the Rimrock property. Structurally-controlled mercury-bearing mineralization is present in and near the IC Fault, which is believed to also be a pre-Carlin age structure that was reactivated and host to different events of mineralization. A large fault jog is present, here termed the "Rhombochasm" zone. This is over 200 meters wide and 1 km long, forming a major structural target for gold-silver mineralization. A controlled-source audio magnetotelluric ("CSAMT") geophysical survey conducted here in 2013 verified the target zone. The most likely drilling target will be in this fault jog at the 5100-foot (1555m) MSL elevation level, which was the centroid elevation of the main high-grade gold-silver ore mineralization in the Clementine/Guinevere vein systems mined at Hollister. Potential exists for the discovery of open pitable gold-silver mineralization here as well.

  3. Columbus Breccia: the Columbus Breccia target in the northeastern part of the Rimrock property is a brecciated zone that cuts flow domes of Columbus Rhyolite (14.92 Ma), with silica and mercury-silica mineralization locally filling fractures and breccias.

These gold-silver targets will be evaluated by more surface mapping and sampling will be conducted here prior to modeling and further drilling.

  1. IC Bentonite: In addition to the gold-silver target areas, a large-size occurrence of bentonite is covered by the central part of CAT's claims, that overlies the gold-silver bearing strata. Bulk sampling of this deposit took place in the 1980s, and Halliburton examined the occurrence in the late 2000s. Further work is being done on the bentonite to determine its possible economic value.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:
CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Robert Rosner
Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646934/CAT-Strategic-Metals-Files-Rimrock-NI-43-101-Technical-Report

img.ashx?id=646934
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)