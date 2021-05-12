Cann American Corp. Acquires New Subsidiary

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cann American Corp. Acquires New Subsidiary

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Oklahoma-based subsidiary.

On April 5, 2021 the Company's board approved the acquisition of Hourglass Enterprises LLC. Hourglass Enterprises is an Oklahoma-based company specializing in packaging and labeling for the Oklahoma cannabis industry with a particular focus on compliance with The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's (OMMA) recently adopted Metrc track-and-trace system.

In February of 2021 OMMA announced the deployment of the Metrc system would be required for all Oklahoma-based cannabis processors to go into effect in April 30 of 2021. You can learn more about OMMA and Metrc here: https://www.metrc.com/oklahoma

The Company, having performed extensive due diligence on the Oklahoma cannabis industry, identified that there would be a significant opportunity to capitalize on the new Metrc system, as many companies were not prepared to adapt to the new guidelines.

The Company believes it can seize considerable market share through packaging as Hourglass is among a few companies, who's management had already previously adapted their labeling and packaging materials for full deployment under the Metrc system.

The Company anticipates additional updates shortly on the new Oklahoma endeavor and its plans for operations.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased that we've finally been able to break into the Oklahoma market, which is among the fastest growing in the US. We had previously announced an LOI with another Oklahoma based company. Unfortunately, one of the managing members passed away unexpectedly, which left the deal unable to move forward. Fortunately for the Company, we were able to come across the Hourglass deal through the network of contacts we had established and believe this will actually prove to be much more beneficial, in the long run, than the previous endeavor. We'll continue to keep shareholders updated as things progress."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:
Jason Black
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646977/Cann-American-Corp-Acquires-New-Subsidiary

img.ashx?id=646977
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment