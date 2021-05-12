Cann American Corp. Acquires New Subsidiary

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Oklahoma-based subsidiary.

On April 5, 2021 the Company's board approved the acquisition of Hourglass Enterprises LLC. Hourglass Enterprises is an Oklahoma-based company specializing in packaging and labeling for the Oklahoma cannabis industry with a particular focus on compliance with The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's (OMMA) recently adopted Metrc track-and-trace system.

In February of 2021 OMMA announced the deployment of the Metrc system would be required for all Oklahoma-based cannabis processors to go into effect in April 30 of 2021. You can learn more about OMMA and Metrc here: https://www.metrc.com/oklahoma

The Company, having performed extensive due diligence on the Oklahoma cannabis industry, identified that there would be a significant opportunity to capitalize on the new Metrc system, as many companies were not prepared to adapt to the new guidelines.

The Company believes it can seize considerable market share through packaging as Hourglass is among a few companies, who's management had already previously adapted their labeling and packaging materials for full deployment under the Metrc system.

The Company anticipates additional updates shortly on the new Oklahoma endeavor and its plans for operations.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased that we've finally been able to break into the Oklahoma market, which is among the fastest growing in the US. We had previously announced an LOI with another Oklahoma based company. Unfortunately, one of the managing members passed away unexpectedly, which left the deal unable to move forward. Fortunately for the Company, we were able to come across the Hourglass deal through the network of contacts we had established and believe this will actually prove to be much more beneficial, in the long run, than the previous endeavor. We'll continue to keep shareholders updated as things progress."

CONTACT:

Jason Black

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: