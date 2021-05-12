Kratos to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18th at 2:15pm Eastern.

A live webcast of Kratos presentation will be available on the Companys website at https://ir.kratosdefense . com/events-presentations . The webcast will be archived on the Companys website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS, Financial) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

[email protected]



