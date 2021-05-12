Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Ashtead Group PLC, Cable One Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Wells Fargo, American Express Co

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Ashtead Group PLC, Cable One Inc, Alleghany Corp, sells Diageo PLC, Wells Fargo, American Express Co, Herman Miller Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2021Q1, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 89 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,574,240 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,255 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 10,021,937 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 418,759 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 8,107,660 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,119,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $697.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 365.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,525,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 120.37%. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1713.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 77,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 1,179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 32.44%. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 44,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Herman Miller Inc by 49.64%. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 69,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 23,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 41.88%. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 23,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 22,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.