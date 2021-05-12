Logo
Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Ashtead Group PLC, Cable One Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Wells Fargo, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Ashtead Group PLC, Cable One Inc, Alleghany Corp, sells Diageo PLC, Wells Fargo, American Express Co, Herman Miller Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2021Q1, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 89 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Tom Russo 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+russo/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tom Russo
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,574,240 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,255 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  3. Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 10,021,937 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 418,759 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 8,107,660 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,119,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)


Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59. The stock is now traded at around $697.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTF)

Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 365.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,525,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 120.37%. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1713.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 77,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 1,179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 32.44%. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 44,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Herman Miller Inc by 49.64%. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 69,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 23,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 41.88%. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 23,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Diageo PLC (DGEAF)

Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 22,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tom Russo. Also check out:


1. Tom Russo's Undervalued Stocks

2. Tom Russo's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Tom Russo's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Tom Russo keeps buying
