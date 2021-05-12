First Pacific Advisors' Biggest Trades of the 1st Quarter

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) recently released its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

The Los Angeles-based investment management firm emphasizes a research-based, low-risk value investing strategy that seeks to increase capital in the long term while avoiding a high chance of loss. First Pacific invests through several funds, including the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), the FPA Crescent Fund, the FPA International Value Fund and the FPA Paramount Fund.

Based on its investing strategy, the firm's top buys for the quarter were International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( IFF, Financial) and Alteryx Inc. ( AYX, Financial), while its biggest sells were Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF, Financial) and Baidu Inc. ( BIDU, Financial).

International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm added 785,527 shares, or 182.76%, to its International Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF, Financial) investment for a total holding of 1,215,344 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $129.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances is a New-York based company that produces a variety of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and other chemicals for sale around the world. It has facilities in more than 44 countries.

On May 12, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances traded around $135.62 for a market cap of $33.81 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 42.15. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.15 is lower than 85% of industry peers, but the Altman Z-Score of 3.91 indicates it is not likely in danger of bankruptcy. The three-year revenue growth rate is 1.5%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -4.5%.

Alteryx

The firm established a new holding in Alteryx ( AYX, Financial) worth 167,805 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.19%. Shares traded for an average price of $106.14 during the quarter.

Based in Irvine, California, Alteryx is a global leader in analytics process automation. It designs and develops data science and analytics products with the aim of making advanced data analytics more accessible.

On May 12, shares of Alteryx traded around $78.46 for a market cap of $5.27 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.32 indicate the company is financially stable. The company has reported positive margins in a few previous quarters, but the operating margin fell to -24.26% in the most recent quarter, while the net margin fell to -34.23%.

Jefferies Financial Group

The firm cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group ( JEF, Financial) by 6,969,960 shares, or 49.43%, for a remaining investment of 7,131,784 shares. The trade had a -2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $28.52.

Jeffries Financial Group is a New York-based financial services company that offers a full range of investment banking products, including equities, fixed income, asset and wealth management products and services.

On May 12, shares of Jeffries Financial Group traded around $31.19 for a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 6.98. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98 is performing worse than 83% of industry peers, while the equity-to-asset ratio of 0.17 is underperforming the industry median of 0.31. The return on invested capital has recently surpassed the weighted average cost of capital, indicating a turn to profitability.

Baidu

The firm also reduced its holding in Baidu ( BIDU, Financial) by 469,042 shares, or 47.51%, leaving a remaining stake of 518,161 shares. The trade had a -1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $261.90.

Baidu is a Chinese internet and technology giant that specializes in artificial intelligence, internet services, search engines and related products. It has access to the world's largest domestic addressable population of internet users.

On May 12, shares of Baidu traded around $183.63 for a market cap of $63.73 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 19.11. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio is low at 4.68, but the Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 suggests a healthy financial situation. The three-year revenue growth rate is 9.9%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 13.2%.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the firm held 123 common stock positions valued at a total of $7.36 billion. Its top holdings were Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA, Financial) with 6.99% of the equity portfolio, American International Group Inc. ( AIG, Financial) with 5.99% and Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO, Financial) with 5.70%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in communication services, financial services and technology.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

