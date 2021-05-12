Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Chairman, President & CEO Barbara Smith Sold $826,500 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Commercial Metals Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barbara Smith (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of CMC on 05/10/2021 at an average price of $33.06 a share. The total sale was $826,500.
For the complete insider trading history of CMC, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.