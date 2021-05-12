Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Director and CEO, Alkermes plc Richard F Pops Sold $3.3 million of Shares

Director and CEO, Alkermes plc of Alkermes Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard F Pops (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of ALKS on 05/11/2021 at an average price of $22.09 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of ALKS, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.