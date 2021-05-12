Trv Gp, Llc Buys Sesen Bio Inc

Investment company Trv Gp, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sesen Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trv Gp, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Trv Gp, Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRV GP, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRV GP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRV GP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRV GP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRV GP, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: SESN,
For the details of TRV GP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trv+gp%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRV GP, LLC
- Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) - 4,091,591 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trv Gp, Llc initiated holding in Sesen Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,091,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRV GP, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRV GP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRV GP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRV GP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRV GP, LLC keeps buying