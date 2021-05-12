Logo
Pittenger & Anderson Inc Buys ASML Holding NV, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Pittenger & Anderson Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, Eaton Corp PLC, Toyota Motor Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, Chubb, CME Group Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 390 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pittenger+%26+anderson+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC
  1. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,126,067 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 194,734 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 168,314 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 198,518 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 158,927 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $324.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 145.86%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $601.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 105.93%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 160,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 4948.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 651.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 93.26%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 2,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 5,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 48.37%. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $164.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 41,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 99.5%. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CME Group Inc (CME)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 36.45%. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 43,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 80.75%. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pittenger & Anderson Inc still held 10,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider