New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. Buys Cogent Biosciences Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Cogent Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C..
1. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+leaf+venture+partners%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C.
- Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 2,283,048 shares, 41.10% of the total portfolio.
- Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 2,921,405 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 1,209,571 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio.
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 2,497,922 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio.
- Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 1,224,600 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 501,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.
