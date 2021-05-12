Logo
Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys TC Energy Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Paycom Software Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Texas Yale Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, BP PLC, sells TC Pipelines LP, Paycom Software Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ONEOK Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+yale+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Texas Yale Capital Corp.
  1. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,244,588 shares, 27.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,448 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,423,785 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,803 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  5. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDAC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Sold Out: Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Texas Yale Capital Corp.. Also check out:

1. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Texas Yale Capital Corp. keeps buying
