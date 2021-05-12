Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys TC Energy Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Paycom Software Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: TRP, BABA, XME, BP, MDT, LOW, WBA, MPC, LRCX, NNDM, FIXX, SNDL, RNA, ECH, FNDX, CM, LOGC,
- Added Positions: EPD, MMP, EDIT, VWO, IEFA, JPST, NOK, SCHM, GSBD, NEP, RDFN, BEP, EWX, SCHC, SCHD, VTV, VB, MCD, VEA, VNQ, FM, XBI, PYPL, VTI, VPL, ROKU, VIG, SCHV, GSLC, VGK, IWC, SCHE, ZNGA, O, PLD, AEP, AMT, BLK, BMY, CMP, COST, CCI, EXR, MS, NDAQ, NSC, AKTS, CRM, SWK, USB, UL, MTN, WDFC, LULU, MAIN, PLOW, LYB, CB, CGC,
- Reduced Positions: JBL, VLY, AAPL, IJK, IJT, VUG, PAYC, MSFT, OKE, QQQ, SHOP, BRK.B, ORCL, GOOG, IJJ, QTEC, DCP, HD, JPM, MRK, PG, V, TTD, DKNG, VBK, MMM, CAT, GLW, ENB, SYK, ET, MA, BX, WES, MINT, VBR, ARLP, MO, AZN, KO, EMR, INTC, JNJ, KMB, NVDA, NVS, PFE, RTX, GM, EWG, GSY, MJ, VOO, VRP, NLY, ARCC, AVB, BA, DOV, DUK, GIS, TT, MCHP, PEP, PAA, TSM, NS, WPC, WFC, L, MELI, MSCI, PM, GBDC, SUN, MPLX, EIS, EWC, EWJ, EWS, SCHA, VO, AMGN, WTRG, BNS, LNG, CSCO, DEO, XOM, HON, IDA, IRM, PCG, PSA, WMT, POR, UUUU, KHC, IR, DOW, CTVA, IBB,
- Sold Out: TCP, XLK, PHYS, TDAC, LUMO, CSX, NUE, PSX, IIPR, DRI, CGW, AEE, VOD, TGP, NGL, KNOP, IGV,
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,244,588 shares, 27.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,448 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,423,785 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,803 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDAC)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $12.86.Sold Out: Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $16.83.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.
