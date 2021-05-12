Front Street Capital Management, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Colfax Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Gentex Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, LB,
- Added Positions: GE, CFX, NUE, VZ, VOO, SPY, BAC, AMZN, KE, SNDL,
- Reduced Positions: COST, TCS, TEX, GPN, ROG, LITE, MTW, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, GLW, IIVI, ROL, EXPD, JPM, FRFHF, CVX, WFC, ADBE, PG, CL, USB,
- Sold Out: GNTX, GAB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Front Street Capital Management, Inc.
- Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 804,025 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW) - 1,855,997 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) - 2,219,797 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 780,310 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 119,542 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,251,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 356,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 165.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sundial Growers Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $0.702900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.53.
