Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 595 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/y-intercept+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,588 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.73%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 15,753 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.68%
  3. Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 32,544 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. VMware Inc (VMW) - 18,176 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 19,503 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.23%
New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $210.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 46,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 62,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 1043.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.68%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 633.64%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 393.69%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $319.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 348.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider