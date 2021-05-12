Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: BAX, VMW, UPS, FTS, BCE, MAS, WCN, ILMN, RH, PPL, TME, LLY, SWK, TDOC, FDX, CARR, UNH, ZTO, TWTR, PANW, ENB, MCHI, SHOP, IAC, HUM, TRP, SPLV, LOW, SLF, NICE, SGEN, DISCK, FVD, MSI, SIVB, EDU, APTV, IEMG, AEM, BLK, MA, TEL, QSR, CB, VWO, BHP, FCX, IEX, SU, CNP, MMC, FXI, AZN, DISCA, ORA, PLUG, MELI, ZLAB, DIA, EEM, USMV, XBI, ORLY, AXON, UAL, ESTC, XLV, AON, CPRT, CBOE, ZNGA, MUSA, PLAN, AES, CP, CRSP, INVH, BILI, KWEB, XLP, VLO, FUTU, AAXJ, IWO, GIB, GILD, PPG, TSM, WHR, NVCR, STNE, XLI, BIIB, HON, KEY, ESGE, FTCS, ICLN, NOBL, TPR, ED, LII, AQN, DQ, ZG, ROKU, API, BAM, PEAK, NI, YUM, POR, ATHM, IBB, IYR, MTUM, SCHE, SPEM, EVRG, TAK, W, ARGX, VIG, ALGN, AMGN, CPB, IBN, LVS, SLG, SCCO, SYK, VTR, IQV, ARKK, RAMP, ALB, LUMN, DISH, TER, VRTX, CDNA, XYL, QTWO, TWLO, GOOS, COLD, PTON, LMND, VBK, ALNY, CCJ, CSGP, GIS, LMT, RIO, KBR, PACB, VIPS, CLOV, DGRO, PBW, SDY, BHC, BSX, CI, FE, KR, NSC, SLAB, MGNI, ATUS, DT, RKT, TFC, CTXS, FLS, PBR, AER, EXPI, PSTG, FVRR, IWP, VNQ, XLU, ADC, EIX, IIVI, TT, LYV, TXN, TXT, VNO, WU, ULTA, CQQQ, SCHH, VDC, VXF, AME, CAR, CTSH, GPN, NEM, SONY, MLCO, CVE, WIX, GRP.U, TRUP, BJ, TWST, AZEK, AIA, IWM, JETS, WTRG, BIO, BF.B, COO, FMX, IDXX, MRO, NGG, SKX, TJX, UAA, DIS, WTM, WWD, MSCI, WFG, APPS, TREE, ST, LYB, GMAB, PLAY, ARMK, GLOB, BL, VICI, CRNC, WMG, ASO, DBEF, QCLN, TAN, BMI, CRH, EQT, FCN, IT, GIL, ITRI, SJM, LFUS, MAT, PKG, POWI, RCI, TREX, RTX, WIT, NEO, CELH, CFX, H, HZNP, REXR, KRNT, PLNT, MSGS, SNAP, CARG, NIU, SDGR, BLI, DGRW, EWG, EZU, FDN, IYT, SPHD, DDD, AMED, AGO, BKH, CCL, CIEN, CCOI, SID, FLEX, FORM, HIG, VIAV, DGX, TU, TS, TOL, IRBT, AMRC, NOVT, POST, HTA, ABBV, ESI, MGNX, HLT, ALRM, EDIT, DNLI, UPWK, LYFT, TIGR, PGNY, BEAM, GDRX, FSR, ACWV, ASHR, EWY, HDV, LIT, VOT, VPU, AAON, CF, CHRW, CPT, CSL, COLB, DSGX, OVV, ELS, JKHY, KLIC, MORN, NVR, NUAN, OMCL, RNR, SBNY, LSI, SSYS, TFX, UL, MTN, WGO, TTGT, KL, HPP, MPC, TMHC, PFSI, CDW, PCTY, MTLS, AXTA, QRVO, BOX, CC, SMPL, QFIN, BYND, REYN, DKNG, PSTH, MNSO, EFV, EMQQ, QUAL, SCHV, SPY, VIS, XLRE, ERJ, ENIA, FR, MSTR, VSAT, WTS, WMB, SQM, FCAM, CALX, BGNE, LW, LXP, OI, TEVA, QRTEA, CLNE, AGI, CPG, XL, CBD, VET, CLNY, CRON, LX, CX, SBS, ENDP, FRO, MUFG, MBT, VIV, AUY, HEXO, MFGP, ZIOP, ELP,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BIDU, SHW, NOC, MCO, MCD, SO, KMB, MCK, PYPL, NTES, TAL, BRK.B, IBM, T, ACN, CNC, HSY, BTI, GOLD, O, BR, ACGL, BLDP, NTRS, FOXA, BA, ITW, ROK, LHX, FTV, CGC, DXC, SPGI, BMY, BB, FBHS, BTG, VEEV, OTIS, CAG, PRLB, TCOM, MDT, FOLD, IOVA, CHTR, MMM, CM, CAH, MOH, SFIX, MIDD, NVO, WPC, DAL, RY, RDFN, TENB, DLTR, ERIC, RNG, AVLR, DUK, ALLE, MDB, DELL, SRPT, A, ECL, FISV, SPCE, AMCR, KC, CHKP, ING, QDEL, STAG, RARE, BKI, ADPT, ABT, GLW, MNST, MSFT, PCAR, PCG, L, AG, PBR.A, COTY, GS, JEF, PZZA, TMO, SHAK, PAGS, SVMK, BMO, DHT, TRI, TM, MTSI, FB, NRZ, VCYT, KNSL, SMAR, BWA, NVAX, SUI, VRSN, VG, Z,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, MRNA, PFE, KDP, AEP, WDC, NLY, PM, VALE, CSX, ARES, HPE, CLDR, FNF, GOOG, BUD, VST, F, TTD, AAL, VRNS, DBX, DTE, PEN, WDAY, X, WAB, ONEM, TD, CINF, PRU, BXP, NEP, SEE, MDU, SYF, FSM, CMG, CYBR, OKE, SONO, VIAC, BLL, HRL, UHS, RPM, BILL, LB, GPS, EC, PEG, PLTR, BLDR, LKQ, LNG, LEG, PBI, TTM, COP, LILAK, CNI, MPW, RCL, WERN, GL,
- Sold Out: DD, KSU, AMZN, PEP, CERN, AVGO, ATVI, ORCL, PENN, V, STX, ABMD, ABB, WY, NRG, EMR, NTNX, SYNA, AFL, ZM, CHL, PG, WFC, TGTX, DHI, SPG, CG, OXY, BERY, AXP, AZO, BBY, TSN, JAZZ, RUN, ICUI, PODD, FRC, FEYE, SAGE, LBRDK, BNS, CL, LI, EXPE, MRK, ACI, LNT, AVB, DOV, MGM, WSM, WEC, FIS, KHC, XPEV, M, INTC, KKR, DOCU, CHWY, XPO, OMC, WYNN, JD, AIG, NUVA, TWOU, CVNA, AAP, SBSW, LITE, OKTA, FND, NET, NARI, AJG, CVX, EQIX, MET, MTD, AXSM, SE, RPRX, BEN, MAR, SBAC, YNDX, ALL, FLIR, PKI, UBS, WST, VNET, NVRO, CTAS, NEE, LPX, ES, PNW, LIN, URI, VOD, IR, PD, BMRN, SAM, FBC, DG, GDS, SPOT, FOX, AMD, ABC, DKS, TAP, PSA, USB, UNIT, RPD, EQH, YETI, IAA, SNOW, HRTX, EFX, ESS, GE, LPSN, RGLD, WWE, IPGP, SAIC, APG, CBRE, D, JBL, NVDA, NDAQ, RHI, SLB, HTHT, MOS, ZTS, XLRN, BLD, ACIA, ZS, REAL, NVST, GOOGL, QCOM, TECK, AWI, AGNC, NXPI, VSTO, GDDY, HCAT, TXG, FMC, HELE, LNC, INSG, PAAS, NLSN, ITCI, UNVR, MIME, YUMC, TW, DDOG, AIZ, ITUB, CEO, KRC, PH, NTR, KTOS, OC, LEA, WMS, CTLT, WSC, AZPN, DHR, EXP, HSBC, HUBB, LHCG, MTH, NKTR, NFLX, SAFM, SRE, TPX, VICR, WBA, ZBH, LBTYK, MRTX, GM, TRGP, NEWR, MEDP, AM, AVT, BRKR, CREE, XRAY, FDS, FITB, MRVL, OHI, PEGA, SON, TYL, BGS, HHC, FLT, SAVE, PTCT, SABR, NTRA, PLD, CMD, CDE, DCI, FMS, HR, EHC, JACK, K, MCHP, RJF, RCII, RMD, RDS.A, SWBI, SNX, UMPQ, OLED, WSO, XRX, SMFG, DEI, SPR, ACM, SSNC, BAH, KMI, NSTG, CDK, UA, ZUO, CHX, UBER, NOVA, MDLA, SDC, AMT, APH, BAC, BRO, CRUS, CS, FICO, IRM, PNC, HEI.A, RDS.B, CSII, SRC, BFAM, 50AA, WH, DOMO, SPT, CLF, PRMW, DB, EGO, SSL, GLUU, INFN, LAC, COMM, GNMK, VLY, AIV, AIV, LGF.B, MAC, TWO, SVM, SILV, AXL, BCRX, CERS, AROC, KODK, ICLK, TLRY, TLRY, IMGN, MGI, PSEC, YPF,
For the details of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/y-intercept+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,588 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.73%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 15,753 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.68%
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 32,544 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 18,176 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 19,503 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.23%
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $210.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 46,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 62,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 1043.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.68%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 633.64%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 393.69%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $319.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 348.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.
