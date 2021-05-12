Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kansas City Southern, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 595 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/y-intercept+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,588 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.73% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 15,753 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.68% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 32,544 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position VMware Inc (VMW) - 18,176 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 19,503 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.23%

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $210.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 46,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 154.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 62,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 1043.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 233.68%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 633.64%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 393.69%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $319.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 348.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.