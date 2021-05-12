rhino investment partners, Inc Buys PacWest Bancorp, Synchrony Financial, Barclays PLC, Sells First BanCorp, Popular Inc, Cadence Bancorp

New Purchases: OPBK, MCBC, PEBK, HTBK, UBFO, PCB, PLBC, OVLY, FCBP, FVCB, FCCO, ICBK,

Investment company rhino investment partners, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PacWest Bancorp, Synchrony Financial, Barclays PLC, OP Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells First BanCorp, Popular Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Great Western Bancorp Inc, TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, rhino investment partners, Inc. As of 2021Q1, rhino investment partners, Inc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 281,020 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.49% Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 237,097 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - 489,359 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 82,095 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.27% Comerica Inc (CMA) - 145,274 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in OP Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 353,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Macatawa Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 279,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.01 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 91,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 162,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in United Security Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 222,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in PCB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 99,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 169.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 251,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 281,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Barclays PLC by 313.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 625,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 237,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Bank7 Corp by 303.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 223,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 82,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Banc of California Inc. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.59.

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41.

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42.