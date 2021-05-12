Logo
rhino investment partners, Inc Buys PacWest Bancorp, Synchrony Financial, Barclays PLC, Sells First BanCorp, Popular Inc, Cadence Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company rhino investment partners, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PacWest Bancorp, Synchrony Financial, Barclays PLC, OP Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells First BanCorp, Popular Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Great Western Bancorp Inc, TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, rhino investment partners, Inc. As of 2021Q1, rhino investment partners, Inc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of rhino investment partners, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhino+investment+partners%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of rhino investment partners, Inc
  1. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 281,020 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.49%
  2. Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 237,097 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71%
  3. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - 489,359 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  4. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 82,095 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.27%
  5. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 145,274 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
New Purchase: OP Bancorp (OPBK)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in OP Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 353,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Macatawa Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 279,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc (PEBK)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.01 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 91,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 162,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Security Bancshares (UBFO)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in United Security Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 222,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PCB Bancorp (PCB)

rhino investment partners, Inc initiated holding in PCB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 99,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 169.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 251,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 281,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays PLC (BCS)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Barclays PLC by 313.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 625,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 237,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank7 Corp (BSVN)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Bank7 Corp by 303.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 223,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

rhino investment partners, Inc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 82,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Sold Out: Banc of California Inc (BANC)

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Banc of California Inc. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.59.

Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41.

Sold Out: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

rhino investment partners, Inc sold out a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of rhino investment partners, Inc. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider