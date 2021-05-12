Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

- New Purchases: PKI, TPL, FISV, XLU, SCZ, MCHP, ED, AMP, MPC, CB, VO, VB, SLV, DOW, SOLY, DELL, FE, OCSL, AZO, RDS.A, O, PPG, GLW, DE, AMC, TNXP,
- Added Positions: COST, XLY, IEFA, SRLN, FPE, SPDW, IEMG, AMGN, SPEM, XLB, IVV, IJR, LMT, CSCO, SPSM, XLK, AAPL, JHML, XLC, BKLN, HYG, XLV, BMY, EA, MSFT, NVO, ABT, BIIB, JPM, VZ, FB, VBK, GOOGL, PEP, VEA, BAC, ECL, MMC, PAYX, TGT, CBOE, ABBV, IWN, AXP, BA, CVS, CMCSA, EMR, EXPD, HSY, PFE, PG, QCOM, SYK, WFC, SPY, VOO, MMM, BCRX, KO, DHR, D, XOM, FNF, GE, GILD, ITW, MDT, MRK, NVS, ROK, SBUX, RTX, UNH, VBIV, V, IRWD, MRNS, CALA, IWD, IWM, SCHB, SCHF, SUSA, XLE, XLI, AFL, MO, AMAT, AZN, ADP, BLK, CAT, CVX, DEO, EXAS, GS, HOLX, MSM, MU, NAK, DIS, MA, AVGO, RGLS, ADMA, AGRX, ITRM, CARR, ARKK, BND, DIA, ESGD, ESGE, SCHX, SDY, SPYV, VIG, VOE, VOT,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, TOTL, XLP, SIVB, THG, TSM, TXN, PKG, AMZN, AGG, RHI, TROW, EXPE, IYW, BRK.B, VUG, NVDA, EOG, NEE, SCHW, ORCL, PTON, SQ, TSLA, EEM, SAM, T, NKE, JNJ, LLY, VYM, HD, IP, KLAC, MFC, MCD, QQQ, SCHD, VEU, IBB, GWX, GLD, SCHM, VTI, ARKG, BDX, ASX, PYPL, PM, WBA, WMT, UNP, TMO, BSX, SO, CI, CTSH, MET, IBM, HON, DUK, EXC,
- Sold Out: MUB, EMB, TER, EV, AMD, BIDU, CHE, VCSH, BP, VALE, FDX, PSA, UL, IWB, QAI, ALNA,
For the details of GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grimes+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,386,076 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 4,750,730 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 873,052 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,799 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,038,376 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 101,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 5728.74%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 38,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 157,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 225,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 81,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1089.69%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 306,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.. Also check out:
1. GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRIMES & COMPANY, INC. keeps buying