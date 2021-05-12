Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

New Purchases: PKI, TPL, FISV, XLU, SCZ, MCHP, ED, AMP, MPC, CB, VO, VB, SLV, DOW, SOLY, DELL, FE, OCSL, AZO, RDS.A, O, PPG, GLW, DE, AMC, TNXP,

Westborough, MA, based Investment company Grimes & Company, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Amgen Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grimes & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Grimes & Company, Inc. owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,386,076 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 4,750,730 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 873,052 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,799 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,038,376 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 101,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 5728.74%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 38,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 157,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 225,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 81,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1089.69%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 306,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.