Johnson Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Stellantis NV, Energy Transfer LP

New Purchases: EEMS, V, VGT, VOO, ECL, MS, IPG, GRMN, JPM, ETN, EMR, DUK, TXN, SYY, WHR, HD, CSCO, JNJ, PSA, PFE, CME, LMT, PEP, MRK, MCD, AMGN, LEG, CCI, IEFA, OXY, VZ, INTC, XOM, FCAM, DE, CVX,

EEMS, V, VGT, VOO, ECL, MS, IPG, GRMN, JPM, ETN, EMR, DUK, TXN, SYY, WHR, HD, CSCO, JNJ, PSA, PFE, CME, LMT, PEP, MRK, MCD, AMGN, LEG, CCI, IEFA, OXY, VZ, INTC, XOM, FCAM, DE, CVX, Added Positions: VV, VEA, AMZN, SCHC, VB, VWO, VNQ, BWX, DBC, TFI,

VV, VEA, AMZN, SCHC, VB, VWO, VNQ, BWX, DBC, TFI, Reduced Positions: MINT, VTI, VO, BRK.B, SCHR,

MINT, VTI, VO, BRK.B, SCHR, Sold Out: AAPL, STLA, ET,

Investment company Johnson Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Stellantis NV, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Financial Group, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 780,278 shares, 33.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,339,886 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 586,654 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 193,065 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 131,020 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $55.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 127,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $351.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $217.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 955.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 58.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.