Johnson Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Stellantis NV, Energy Transfer LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Johnson Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Stellantis NV, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Financial Group, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Financial Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 780,278 shares, 33.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,339,886 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 586,654 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 193,065 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 131,020 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $55.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 127,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $351.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $217.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 955.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 58.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

