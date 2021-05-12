Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, ALLETE Inc, JM Smucker Co

New Purchases: JNJ, MMM, ALL, MU, SLB, UNVR, NVT, WOR, CNX, DAN, ALSN, IGT, STZ, NFG, CWH, MIK, NUS, AXL, ECOM, MGP, RDN, BW, COLL, VSTO, 7H80, SUPN, GLT, UCTT, VNTR, MMS, AUY, PVG, TTI, CTG, NGD, KIRK, BRKS, ACCD, OSTK, DOMO, TWOU, ALKS, RILY, INOV, USFD, CMI,

Reduced Positions: PFE, ALE, BLMN, VIAC, PPL, PNFP, PRU, AEIS, RBC, KR, BBY, PAAS, TGT, AES, CMC, DRH, IDA, JBL, MTZ, GPI, SEM, AMP, TGNA, MHO, BK, CTRN, ALLY, AMED, BIG, CAT, JCI, VZ, WWW, ARCB, CSGS, HRB, KBH, LRCX, WGO, PLUG, ONTO, SCSC, SPTN, ZBH, NEO, NTRA, XEC, CSIQ, GSL, AOSL, KE, LHCG, MPWR, AXON, TECH, IDT, AGCO, CHDN, DECK, IIVI, PKG, TXRH, GNRC, VRNS, ATRC, BCPC, BSET, BZH, CNO, EME, ENS, EXPO, MLHR, IMAX, LXP, LPSN, MLAB, NEOG, OMCL, PENN, POWI, RGEN, SLAB, SLP, SHYF, SYNA, URI, VSH, COWN, LMAT, KBR, INBK, CDNA, NOVT, NVRO, WK, SITE, BL, EYE, ONEM, AAON, AMN, CW, FNB, FMBI, HWC, HELE, HSKA, KMT, LAZ, MTG, OSK, PCTI, PPC, ROLL, SCVL, ACIW, TREX, UTL, UFPI, UNM, WAL, WTFC, ORN, HI, PLOW, QTS, CTRE, BOOT, WING, BLD, PFGC, PHR, SPT, AXTI, AMG, AB, ANIK, ARWR, AVA, BBSI, AX, BDN, CRAI, CBT, CNTY, CMCO, CPSI, CMTL, CULP, DHT, EXP, EGP, EQT, FULT, GCO, GOOD, HNGR, HBNC, IBCP, VIAV, KRG, LBAI, LSCC, MRCY, MTX, MPAA, NWPX, ONB, PCH, NXGN, SANM, BSRR, UMPQ, UEIC, WAFD, WSBF, WSBC, SPB, EBS, GLDD, ROIC, SMBK, CYRX, KRA, PDM, PCRX, HMST, VAC, CUBI, GMRE, MODN, SAIC, ITCI, EGRX, BPMC, APLE, QTRX, ILPT, SIC, UPWK, ALTG, ADBE, ADTN, ARTNA, BOCH, BHB, COHU, COST, EVC, THFF, FNLC, FISV, GHM, HAFC, HT, HOFT, ICE, KELYA, MRO, MUR, NVEC, NSSC, EPM, OII, SILC, SPOK, WNC, WLL, WSM, HAYN, DK, PRIM, ESSA, DHX, CVI, APEI, HCI, TBNK, VPG, HTBI, HRTG, IRMD, HQY, HESM, SGH, PLYM, BRY, LBC, BWB, 

Sold Out: SJM, BC, KMI, CTB, DIOD, KSU, ITRI, CENTA, HUBG, FLIR, LFAC, GLN, DVN, NWE, DCOM, DAC, AEGN, VRNT, CGNT, CGNT, SPSC, CTLT, HZNP, FIVN, TNDM, BEAT, TCF, SNV, ATGE, SGT, PBH, BMRN,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Schlumberger, sells Pfizer Inc, ALLETE Inc, JM Smucker Co, Brunswick Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 429 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 345,759 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,280 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.05% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 115,981 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 676,543 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.27% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 210,597 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 210,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 147,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $132.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 214,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 688,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 752,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 676,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 2759.88%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 190,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 384,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 300,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 111.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 296,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.