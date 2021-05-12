Logo
Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, ALLETE Inc, JM Smucker Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Schlumberger, sells Pfizer Inc, ALLETE Inc, JM Smucker Co, Brunswick Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 429 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 345,759 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,280 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.05%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 115,981 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 676,543 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.27%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 210,597 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 210,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 147,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $132.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 214,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 688,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 752,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 676,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 2759.88%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 190,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 384,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 300,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc by 111.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 296,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.



