BBK Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Acacia Research Corp, National CineMedia Inc, Sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ACTG, NCMI, RIDE, PETS, RSP, ACN, JBLU, MAXR, ARCT, SPCE, W, AVGO, SSYS, AMT, TRV, TIP, QTEC, IWD, FAS, CBRL, CARR, CTVA, NEM, NNDM, AMC, UUUU, AQB, SENS, YS6P, HMGN, 01523,
- Added Positions: JPST, MUX, SCHP, LAC, SPDW, SPEM, FARM, VSS, GBTC, NNOMF, GE, IVV, EXG, DDD, CLDR, CRON, BEEM, JNJ, VYM, JPM, FEI, GTBIF, SA, BGCP, ABBV, BABA, F, ADBE, BA, BRK.B, AMZN, WMT, WFC, UNP, SPY, RVT, GGN, VFF, BCSF, DOCU, OGI, GOOG, UNH, DEO, KO, NEE, CSCO, FIS, GS, IBM, LOW, BMY, ATVI, PNC, BKNG, T, QCOM, CRM, SO, VZ, UPS, BAX, VIAC, IVW, MMM, DCI, DD, NVX, FNMA, GILD, HZNP, SHMP, MS, NFLX, PM, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: HDV, AAPL, NEAR, TSLA, GIS, PG, VOO, MSFT, VNE, QUAL, FB, PSP, MRK, SSTI, AMBA, SHAK, VFC, FVD, PEP, ABT, BIDU, CVX, CUB, COMM, NOK, EMR, PRGO, ROST, SYBT, SAFM, GPC, V, SF, TECH, VTV, GRX, CHD, KNX, HRB, EEM, HON, GD, ICE, FL, AMAT, LVS, MSM, PYPL, FDS, WLTW, EDD, IEFA, EFA, AXTI, LYFT, MO, CVS, GLDM, ARCC, NKE, GNW, HD, HRL, INTC, JKHY, MCD, ERIC, NVDA, WSM, PFE, DUK, SWKS, QLD, GWW, DIS, VEA, VWO, GLD, XLF, IJR, IWS, DGRO, DOW, APTV, ZG, QQQX, DIAX, JQC, VLO, RTX, SCCO, SMG, PBR, ITRI, CTAS, CINF, ATR,
- Sold Out: BCRX, CQQQ, AGG, SQ, BBBY, LHSIF, ICPT, VUG, PLUG, FBT, USMV, TWTR, THQ, EDIT, IPV, FSLR, MMNFF,
These are the top 5 holdings of BBK Capital Partners, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 316,016 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,900 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Chemed Corp (CHE) - 54,892 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,477,547 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 1,481,750 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 611,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National CineMedia Inc (NCMI)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in National CineMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 754,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 214,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 236.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 110,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 5478.86%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,562,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 120.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 118,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 429,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Liberty Health Sciences Inc (LHSIF)
BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $1.03.
