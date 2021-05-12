Logo
BBK Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Acacia Research Corp, National CineMedia Inc, Sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company BBK Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Acacia Research Corp, National CineMedia Inc, Lordstown Motors Corp, PetMed Express Inc, sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BBK Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BBK Capital Partners, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BBK Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bbk+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BBK Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 316,016 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,900 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  3. Chemed Corp (CHE) - 54,892 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,477,547 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  5. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 1,481,750 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
New Purchase: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 611,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National CineMedia Inc (NCMI)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in National CineMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 754,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 214,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 236.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 110,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 5478.86%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,562,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 120.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 118,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 429,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Liberty Health Sciences Inc (LHSIF)

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $1.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of BBK Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. BBK Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BBK Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BBK Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BBK Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying

