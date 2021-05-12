BBK Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Acacia Research Corp, National CineMedia Inc, Sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: ACTG, NCMI, RIDE, PETS, RSP, ACN, JBLU, MAXR, ARCT, SPCE, W, AVGO, SSYS, AMT, TRV, TIP, QTEC, IWD, FAS, CBRL, CARR, CTVA, NEM, NNDM, AMC, UUUU, AQB, SENS, YS6P, HMGN, 01523,

ACTG, NCMI, RIDE, PETS, RSP, ACN, JBLU, MAXR, ARCT, SPCE, W, AVGO, SSYS, AMT, TRV, TIP, QTEC, IWD, FAS, CBRL, CARR, CTVA, NEM, NNDM, AMC, UUUU, AQB, SENS, YS6P, HMGN, 01523, Added Positions: JPST, MUX, SCHP, LAC, SPDW, SPEM, FARM, VSS, GBTC, NNOMF, GE, IVV, EXG, DDD, CLDR, CRON, BEEM, JNJ, VYM, JPM, FEI, GTBIF, SA, BGCP, ABBV, BABA, F, ADBE, BA, BRK.B, AMZN, WMT, WFC, UNP, SPY, RVT, GGN, VFF, BCSF, DOCU, OGI, GOOG, UNH, DEO, KO, NEE, CSCO, FIS, GS, IBM, LOW, BMY, ATVI, PNC, BKNG, T, QCOM, CRM, SO, VZ, UPS, BAX, VIAC, IVW, MMM, DCI, DD, NVX, FNMA, GILD, HZNP, SHMP, MS, NFLX, PM, SYY,

HDV, AAPL, NEAR, TSLA, GIS, PG, VOO, MSFT, VNE, QUAL, FB, PSP, MRK, SSTI, AMBA, SHAK, VFC, FVD, PEP, ABT, BIDU, CVX, CUB, COMM, NOK, EMR, PRGO, ROST, SYBT, SAFM, GPC, V, SF, TECH, VTV, GRX, CHD, KNX, HRB, EEM, HON, GD, ICE, FL, AMAT, LVS, MSM, PYPL, FDS, WLTW, EDD, IEFA, EFA, AXTI, LYFT, MO, CVS, GLDM, ARCC, NKE, GNW, HD, HRL, INTC, JKHY, MCD, ERIC, NVDA, WSM, PFE, DUK, SWKS, QLD, GWW, DIS, VEA, VWO, GLD, XLF, IJR, IWS, DGRO, DOW, APTV, ZG, QQQX, DIAX, JQC, VLO, RTX, SCCO, SMG, PBR, ITRI, CTAS, CINF, ATR, Sold Out: BCRX, CQQQ, AGG, SQ, BBBY, LHSIF, ICPT, VUG, PLUG, FBT, USMV, TWTR, THQ, EDIT, IPV, FSLR, MMNFF,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company BBK Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Acacia Research Corp, National CineMedia Inc, Lordstown Motors Corp, PetMed Express Inc, sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BBK Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BBK Capital Partners, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 316,016 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,900 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 54,892 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,477,547 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 1,481,750 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 611,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in National CineMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 754,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 214,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 236.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 110,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 5478.86%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,562,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 120.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 118,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 429,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $1.03.