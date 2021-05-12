IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Telefonica SA, Embraer SA, O-I Glass Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Magna International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: HMC, IVOL, MCK, BIL, BA, EWY, MS, MSOS, DDM, NKE, TBT, ARKK, AMAT, LRCX, XLI, LMND, TWLO, CSCO, ABNB, ARKG, EOG, SLB, MELI, GDX, FINX, ORCL, IWO, PSLV, PBF, PFF, IWM, RIG, CCJ, PFE, FUTU, VGT, MCHI, VEU, VTWO, CQQQ, DE, ONCT, BX, TIGR, SOXX, CCL, UPWK, TDOC, F, JFU, MTNB,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Telefonica SA, Embraer SA, O-I Glass Inc, Honda Motor Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Magna International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Cemex SAB de CV, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 479,235 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,059,744 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.80% O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 2,063,832 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.80% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 242,031 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,144 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 235,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 31,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Telefonica SA by 347.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 4,860,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Embraer SA by 125.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,059,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,063,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1035.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 153,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 388,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 126.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 68,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.