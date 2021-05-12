Logo
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Telefonica SA, Embraer SA, O-I Glass Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Magna International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonica SA, Embraer SA, O-I Glass Inc, Honda Motor Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Magna International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Cemex SAB de CV, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipg+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IPG Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 479,235 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  2. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,059,744 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.80%
  3. O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 2,063,832 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.80%
  4. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 242,031 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,144 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 235,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 31,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonica SA (TEF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Telefonica SA by 347.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 4,860,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Embraer SA by 125.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,059,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,063,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1035.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 153,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 388,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 126.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 68,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of IPG Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IPG Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider