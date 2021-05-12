Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: IWM, GSG, VONV, SPG, EL, USB, GLW,

Investment company Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 655,673 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.09% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 512,713 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 552,497 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 252,198 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.63% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 690,478 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.37%

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 173,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 2,172,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 68,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 252,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 690,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $37.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 975,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 918,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 750.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.