Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

PNC, AEP, EMN, JNJ, CSCO, XOM, HD, ORAN, UGI, WELL, Sold Out: LMT,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Merck Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,497 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,280 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,124 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 275,306 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,085 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 80,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 86,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 223.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 176,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.