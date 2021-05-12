Logo
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Merck Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgemoor+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,497 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,280 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,124 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 275,306 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,085 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 80,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 86,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 223.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 176,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
