Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: XBI, EMR, LLY, PM, WBA,
- Added Positions: IJR, SPG, MRK, IEMG, BCE, BX, CVS, BAC, AMZN, INTC, JCI, BABA, VZ, EPD, GOOG, T, FB, AMAT, LEN, FCT, GD, BXMT, MMM, CMP, BLK, ARCC, MMP, MMC, K, MDT, KYN, PFE, CEM, NKE, QCOM, TXN, TFC, FISV, MKL, IVV, FTV, DUK, DLR, CVX, ADP, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: PNC, AEP, EMN, JNJ, CSCO, XOM, HD, ORAN, UGI, WELL,
- Sold Out: LMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,497 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,280 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,124 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 275,306 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,085 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 80,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 86,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 223.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 176,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.
