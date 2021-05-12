Logo
Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Photronics Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Prudential PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Rock Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Photronics Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, American Well Corp, VMware Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Prudential PLC, First BanCorp, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rock Point Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rock Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rock Point Advisors, LLC
  1. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,019,398 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 277,523 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  3. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,054,371 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 446,135 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 71,595 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,054,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 372,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 192,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 181,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 73,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 85.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 148,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rock Point Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rock Point Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rock Point Advisors, LLC keeps buying
