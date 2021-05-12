Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Photronics Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Prudential PLC

- New Purchases: LUMN, PLAB, ALEX, AMWL, VMW, SO, WBA, MO, ADP, AGG, ABT,
- Added Positions: WPC, SAP, TJX, PFE, PEP, MUI, PG, FLRN, EVV, NLY, ICFI, TGI, SP, GE, EFR, PZN, GILD, CSCO, WLDN, EFT, BRK.B, MFL,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, PUK, FBP, APTV, TPIC, AES, CWEN.A, AIG, GVA, DFIN, EVH, GLDD, UFS, ALB, BPOP, MSFT, XOM, GBIL, AMZN, SCHX, BMI, OC, NEA, NVO, LMT, BMY, RELX, IBM, SCHM, SCHA, GIM, BSV, CVX,
- Sold Out: CYTH, AMRC, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rock Point Advisors, LLC
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,019,398 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 277,523 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,054,371 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 446,135 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 71,595 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,054,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 372,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 192,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 181,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 73,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 85.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 148,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.
