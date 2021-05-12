Capital Counsel Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Moderna Inc, Plantronics Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vontier Corp

- New Purchases: MRNA, PLT,
- Added Positions: HD, COST, MSFT, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: VAR, IDXX, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: VNT,
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 516,465 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 191,324 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Visa Inc (V) - 822,248 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,779 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 726,721 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Counsel Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 340,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.
