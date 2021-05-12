Capital Counsel Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Moderna Inc, Plantronics Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vontier Corp

New Purchases: MRNA, PLT,

MRNA, PLT, Added Positions: HD, COST, MSFT, JNJ,

HD, COST, MSFT, JNJ, Reduced Positions: VAR, IDXX, BRK.B,

VAR, IDXX, BRK.B, Sold Out: VNT,

Investment company Capital Counsel Llc Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Moderna Inc, Plantronics Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Counsel Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 516,465 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 191,324 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Visa Inc (V) - 822,248 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,779 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% CME Group Inc (CME) - 726,721 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Counsel Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 340,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.