Capital Counsel Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Moderna Inc, Plantronics Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vontier Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Moderna Inc, Plantronics Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Counsel Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC
  1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 516,465 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 191,324 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 822,248 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,779 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  5. CME Group Inc (CME) - 726,721 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Capital Counsel Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 340,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC keeps buying
insider

insider