Wbi Investments Buys AbbVie Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novavax Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: RJF, BBY, FANG, CMI, GILD, AMP, KMB, PGR, EMR, MMM, CDW, MET, SJNK, PRI, STT, SHYG, PH, VZ, EXPD, TSN, CRH, FAF, AMAT, CE, LMT, PG, PPG, OGE, TOL, DOX, AFG, SCI, JPM, HCA, PRU, KR, SJM, SXC, DGX, TTC, CAH, VIRT, PBCT, ETH, RGP, SPTN, VLGEA, SPKE, VMI, MMS, PAYX, EVR, HBI, AJG, FUTY, ISBC, AGM, NXST, UBFO, HPQ, ITW, BFIN, FRAF, MBB, SEIC, WRB, LEG, PHM, VGSH, IHF, KMPR, SLYV, FAST, RS,

RJF, BBY, FANG, CMI, GILD, AMP, KMB, PGR, EMR, MMM, CDW, MET, SJNK, PRI, STT, SHYG, PH, VZ, EXPD, TSN, CRH, FAF, AMAT, CE, LMT, PG, PPG, OGE, TOL, DOX, AFG, SCI, JPM, HCA, PRU, KR, SJM, SXC, DGX, TTC, CAH, VIRT, PBCT, ETH, RGP, SPTN, VLGEA, SPKE, VMI, MMS, PAYX, EVR, HBI, AJG, FUTY, ISBC, AGM, NXST, UBFO, HPQ, ITW, BFIN, FRAF, MBB, SEIC, WRB, LEG, PHM, VGSH, IHF, KMPR, SLYV, FAST, RS, Added Positions: ABBV, AOS, TGT, ACN, BR, PFG, GWW, IBM, MSFT, T, GS, LYB, PM, AAP, LUMN, TXN, PTLC, BGS, SGU, VGR, SWM, STX, UVV, XAR, XSLV, VCSH, IDU, IP, XMLV, HRB, AMLP, SMDV, PFBI, NAVI, SAFT, UNB, ATLO, FNLC, MCY, PWOD, WDR, CFFI, ASB, SNV, NYCB, IUSB, HOPE, XLP, UNM, AGZ, TROW, IPG, FLQL, IGSB, SCHO, ITA, XLU,

ABBV, AOS, TGT, ACN, BR, PFG, GWW, IBM, MSFT, T, GS, LYB, PM, AAP, LUMN, TXN, PTLC, BGS, SGU, VGR, SWM, STX, UVV, XAR, XSLV, VCSH, IDU, IP, XMLV, HRB, AMLP, SMDV, PFBI, NAVI, SAFT, UNB, ATLO, FNLC, MCY, PWOD, WDR, CFFI, ASB, SNV, NYCB, IUSB, HOPE, XLP, UNM, AGZ, TROW, IPG, FLQL, IGSB, SCHO, ITA, XLU, Reduced Positions: PFE, CCEP, HYLB, USHY, ORI, LOW, YUM, FBHS, ANGL, KHC, TSCO, FITB, IRM, MO, LHX, FNF, STLD, SHOP, KEY, OMC, UPS, NEM, XOM, DHI, CMA, WHR, FHN,

PFE, CCEP, HYLB, USHY, ORI, LOW, YUM, FBHS, ANGL, KHC, TSCO, FITB, IRM, MO, LHX, FNF, STLD, SHOP, KEY, OMC, UPS, NEM, XOM, DHI, CMA, WHR, FHN, Sold Out: AZN, NVAX, BAC, CRSP, SHW, AAPL, LEN, C, VCLT, J, BAH, PNC, DIS, TJX, VST, AON, BC, MAS, GIS, INTU, VLO, JNJ, TRV, LSTR, JEF, CI, PII, VCIT, COST, ORCL, CINF, DG, AIZ, EBAY, HII, HUM, GLW, COP, WBA, NWL, SRPT, IOVA, HSY, MDU, TER, KLAC, HBAN, PB, CHE, CAG, PNR, COF, RF, AVY, GEF, CATY, FHB, WBS, OZK, PFS, FCF, FNB, MS,

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Wbi Investments Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Cummins Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novavax Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wbi Investments. As of 2021Q1, Wbi Investments owns 159 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WBI INVESTMENTS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wbi+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,343,854 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,594,883 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 746,231 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 105,406 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 436.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,308 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 63,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 55,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 74,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 436.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 105,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 719.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 80,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Target Corp by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 156.74%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 505.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.