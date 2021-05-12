Wbi Investments Buys AbbVie Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novavax Inc, Pfizer Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wbi Investments Buys AbbVie Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novavax Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Wbi Investments (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Cummins Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Novavax Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wbi Investments. As of 2021Q1, Wbi Investments owns 159 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WBI INVESTMENTS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wbi+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WBI INVESTMENTS
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,343,854 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
  2. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,594,883 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%
  3. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 746,231 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 105,406 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 436.72%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,308 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%
New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 63,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 55,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 74,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Wbi Investments initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 436.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 105,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 719.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 80,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Target Corp by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 156.74%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Wbi Investments added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 505.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wbi Investments sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of WBI INVESTMENTS. Also check out:

1. WBI INVESTMENTS's Undervalued Stocks
2. WBI INVESTMENTS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WBI INVESTMENTS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WBI INVESTMENTS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider