Capital Management Associates Buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: DE, FCX, PXD, GBTC, JETS, DKNG, BA, DAL, OACB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MS, PYPL, CRM, C, ADBE, RTX, COF,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, GDXJ, NOW, MSFT, WPM, EADSY, SHOP, CVS, VZ, HD, LHX, JBLU, NKE, CMCSA, PFE, CG, AXP, T, V,
- Sold Out: DG, FIS, COST, MRCY,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,003 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,380 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 45,863 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital Management Associates added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.
