Capital Management Associates Buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Management Associates Buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Management Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Apple Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Associates . As of 2021Q1, Capital Management Associates owns 74 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+management+associates+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,003 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,380 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 45,863 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES . Also check out:

1. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider