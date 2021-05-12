Capital Management Associates Buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: DE, FCX, PXD, GBTC, JETS, DKNG, BA, DAL, OACB,

DE, FCX, PXD, GBTC, JETS, DKNG, BA, DAL, OACB, Added Positions: AAPL, MS, PYPL, CRM, C, ADBE, RTX, COF,

AAPL, MS, PYPL, CRM, C, ADBE, RTX, COF, Reduced Positions: BABA, GDXJ, NOW, MSFT, WPM, EADSY, SHOP, CVS, VZ, HD, LHX, JBLU, NKE, CMCSA, PFE, CG, AXP, T, V,

BABA, GDXJ, NOW, MSFT, WPM, EADSY, SHOP, CVS, VZ, HD, LHX, JBLU, NKE, CMCSA, PFE, CG, AXP, T, V, Sold Out: DG, FIS, COST, MRCY,

Investment company Capital Management Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Apple Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Associates . As of 2021Q1, Capital Management Associates owns 74 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+management+associates+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,003 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,380 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 45,863 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.