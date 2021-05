Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, General Motors Co, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Royal Bank of Canada during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc owns 1805 stocks with a total value of $46.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,121,128 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,775,526 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 454,343 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 534,104 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,997,940 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 762,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 388,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 648,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,215,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 574,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,350,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,293,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,457,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68.