Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Oracle Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: DG, BTI, DE, FCX, TWTR, VO, VV, XOP,
- Added Positions: BAH, AON, O, MRK, PM, CVX, CVS, DFS, PEP, FB, HON, J, LNC, MMM, GM, RF, MDLZ, IVV, DVN, CPT, IGSB, IJH, VOO, MCD, SYY, HSY, EPD, DUK, D, MO,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, GSK, T, GIS, AFL, PFE, EFA, SLB, TSEM, NSC, IBM, INTC, RDS.A, KO, UNP, WMT, XOM, HWC, APD, KMB, DNP, OTIS, UNH, WBA, ABBV, CARR, BA, IJR, QQQ, SPY, VCR, VGT, RTX, AXP, AXON, BMY, PPG, CAT, NVDA, ISRG, CMCSA, COST, GE, FLEX, FHN,
- Sold Out: MDT, MSI, ARNA, ADSK, CNP, XLB,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 178,945 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Visa Inc (V) - 338,189 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 215,075 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 224,233 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 377,588 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 100,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $223.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 278,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.
