Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Oracle Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Oracle Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC, Motorola Solutions Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q1, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waters+parkerson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 178,945 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 338,189 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 215,075 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 224,233 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 377,588 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 100,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $223.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 278,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC. Also check out:

