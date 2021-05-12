Logo
Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Varonis Systems Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Makena Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Builders FirstSource Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Dynatrace Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Varonis Systems Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makena Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Makena Capital Management Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/makena+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,241,714 shares, 45.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 225,408 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 617.65%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 44,973 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.18%
  4. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 268,969 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,213 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.23%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.13%. The holding were 1,241,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 276,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $335.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 37,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 251,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 45,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 617.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 225,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 596.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 268,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 555.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 929,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 652.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 152,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 648.91%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $681.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 19,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 627.44%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 41,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

