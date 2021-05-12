Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Varonis Systems Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, BLDR, PANW, MELI, CARG, CPT, AVB, LSI, EQIX, MGM, SBRA,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Makena Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Builders FirstSource Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Dynatrace Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Varonis Systems Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makena Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Makena Capital Management Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,241,714 shares, 45.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 225,408 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 617.65% Facebook Inc (FB) - 44,973 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.18% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 268,969 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,213 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.23%

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.13%. The holding were 1,241,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 276,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $335.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 37,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 251,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 45,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 617.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 225,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 596.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 268,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 555.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 929,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 652.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 152,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 648.91%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $681.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 19,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 627.44%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 41,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.