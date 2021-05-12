Logo
Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Buys CarMax Inc, KeyCorp, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, KeyCorp, Encompass Health Corp, Aflac Inc, Centene Corp, sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Walmart Inc, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, B&G Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC
  1. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 60,629 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  2. Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 920,478 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,794 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,754 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 40,397 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2%
New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $87.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 118.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $823.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Sold Out: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.63 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. Also check out:

