Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Buys CarMax Inc, KeyCorp, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Walmart Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, KeyCorp, Encompass Health Corp, Aflac Inc, Centene Corp, sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Walmart Inc, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, B&G Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 60,629 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 920,478 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,794 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,754 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 40,397 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2%

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $87.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 118.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $823.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.63 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.