Ocean Arete Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ocean Arete Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Trip.com Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Arete Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ocean Arete Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OCEAN ARETE LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+arete+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OCEAN ARETE LTD
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 188,544 shares, 41.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 950,345 shares, 31.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 200,000 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 166,593 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 100,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.09%. The holding were 188,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.1%. The holding were 950,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 166,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 361.03%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 56,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.



