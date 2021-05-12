Ocean Arete Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: BABA, XLF, FXI, TCOM, VNET, TME, YY, NIU,

BABA, XLF, FXI, TCOM, VNET, TME, YY, NIU, Added Positions: BIDU, HTHT,

BIDU, HTHT, Sold Out: EDU, GDS, BILI, PDD, WB, NTES,

Investment company Ocean Arete Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Trip.com Group, 21Vianet Group Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Arete Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ocean Arete Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OCEAN ARETE LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+arete+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 188,544 shares, 41.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 950,345 shares, 31.10% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 200,000 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 166,593 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 100,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.09%. The holding were 188,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.1%. The holding were 950,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 166,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 361.03%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 56,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.