Ocean Arete Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, XLF, FXI, TCOM, VNET, TME, YY, NIU,
- Added Positions: BIDU, HTHT,
- Sold Out: EDU, GDS, BILI, PDD, WB, NTES,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 188,544 shares, 41.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 950,345 shares, 31.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 200,000 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 166,593 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 100,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.09%. The holding were 188,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.1%. The holding were 950,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 166,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 361.03%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 56,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.
