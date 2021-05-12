Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys DocuSign Inc, Upwork Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

- New Purchases: UPWK, IPOF, ABB,
- Added Positions: DOCU, KTOS, MAXR, DCRB, SOAC,
- Reduced Positions: GWPH, QELL,
- Sold Out: WORK, AKAM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 240,000 shares, 22.03% of the total portfolio.
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 340,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
- Cree Inc (CREE) - 218,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 260,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 100,000 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRB)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.12, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.
