Sands Capital Management Buys Snowflake Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, XP Inc, Sells Sea, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, XP Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Sea, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Sands Capital Management owns 74 stocks with a total value of $50.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Frank Sands 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frank+sands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frank Sands
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 23,752,642 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.55%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 13,445,365 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.15%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,231,687 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.77%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 686,435 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.38%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 33,563,475 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.82%
New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)


Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,588,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)


Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)


Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $408.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)


Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 663.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,113,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in XP Inc by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,298,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $73.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,028,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frank Sands. Also check out:


1. Frank Sands's Undervalued Stocks

2. Frank Sands's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Frank Sands's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Frank Sands keeps buying
