Sands Capital Management Buys Snowflake Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, XP Inc, Sells Sea, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Sands Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, XP Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Sea, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Sands Capital Management owns 74 stocks with a total value of $50.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 23,752,642 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.55% Visa Inc (V) - 13,445,365 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.15% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,231,687 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 686,435 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.38% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 33,563,475 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.82%

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,588,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $408.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 663.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,113,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in XP Inc by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,298,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $73.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,028,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.