Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: APTV, SLV, PEG, PXD, ORCL, EOG, URA, FCX, SPG, CARA, DELL, RIO, CEF, EXAS, CNC, RDS.B, TPIC, MS, LIT, LECO, VTI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GLD, AMGN, AVLR, MCD, JNJ, MMM, CVX, FNV, ABBV, BSX, MRK, GDXJ, CAG, NEM, PEP, C, PYPL, CL, DE, VZ, IWM, CRM, AAPL, XOM, CASI, NVDA, DKNG, COR, T, ADBE, PANW, COP, BA, DIS, URI, SLB, SIVB, QCOM, ETR, FNF, IBM, LOW, RSP, XLV, AEP, BAC, SMH, BXMT, CMI, DHI, PM, D, WPC, EA, LLY, RGEN, GE, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: BE, GDX, LMT, MINT, FB, FIS, ILMN, CCI, CG, WMT, DG, KO, PFE, QQQ, CSCO, JPM, MA, UEIC, LHX, LIN, IBB, NKE, ALB, BABA, SHOP, UNH, KHC, SSYS, MAR, MDLZ, AXP, BAX, CMCSA, V, XHB, RPRX, BRK.B, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CI, WYNN, FDX, RTX, INTC, SBUX, KMB, SLGN, BKNG, JBLU, XLB, COST, VTRS, ATVI, MO, KLAC, PSN, BDX, WPM, NRZ, KMI, JEF, CODI, NEE,
- Sold Out: SKLZ, AMT, FSLR, OTIS, AKAM, ED, LUV,
For the details of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC
- Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 6,560,838 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,499 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.71%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 327,954 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1646.11%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 155,886 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2050.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,715 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 304,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 99,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 161.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 371,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1646.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 327,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 2050.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 155,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 4656.13%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 142,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1676.90%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 70,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 154.63%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 148,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.
