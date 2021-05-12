Logo
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc, Avalara Inc, McDonald's Corp, sells Skillz Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC
  1. Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 6,560,838 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,499 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.71%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 327,954 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1646.11%
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 155,886 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2050.15%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,715 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 304,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 99,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 161.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 371,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1646.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 327,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 2050.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 155,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 4656.13%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 142,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1676.90%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 70,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 154.63%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 148,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
