Old North State Trust, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: MS, RTX, GOVT, VTRS, IWY, MU, USIG, J, CAN, USFR,
- Added Positions: ISTB, DUK, IWR, SPY, ADP, TMUS, CMG, AMP, EL, IBM, MCHP, NVDA, UNP, TGT, BX, MA, ZBH, FB, ZTS, LULU, NOC, ES, NKE, NEM, MRVL, HON, GPN, COST, IWP, C, BDX, CTLT, ABBV, AMT, XLNX, WMT, VLO, KO, CVX, ACN, WM, IAU, SAP,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, USMV, IUSB, AAPL, IJR, DVY, VRP, TFC, VIG, PEP, MDY, DIS, SCHR, QUAL, MSFT, JNJ, CWB, EEMV, PKW, AJG, DON, PG, EFA, GSLC, SPLV, CSCO, VEA, EMR, WU, AIZ, UDR, IJH, VDC, VNQ, ABB, TSCO, XLK, XOM, T, LLY, UL, XLC, VYM, ADBE, VO, ADI, BP, CCEP, COP, IVV, IEMG, EQIX, RY, GD, GE, PNW, WBA, NVS, WFC, WEC, MCD, DAL, CCI, CRM, LIN, VTV, MO, BA, CAJ, DXC, LAZ, EOG, JNK, PSX, ETN, TEVA, ENB, YUMC, DOW, ALC, F, KTB, OTIS, HAL,
- Sold Out: EV, PNFP, NEAR, FLOT, NEA, TSLA, BTI, CM, CRL, CPRT, MGM, NGG, POOL, SMG, TER, VOD, ZBRA, MSCI, SITE, IEFA, VBR, XLV, XLY, PLD, ASML, AAP, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ANSS, ACGL, AZPN, AVB, BMRN, GIB, CRH, CNI, CP, CNP, FIS, CHKP, CHE, NNN, COO, SITC, DRH, RDY, DRE, EFX, ELS, EQR, EXPO, EXR, FLIR, FICO, MNST, WELL, HIW, HBAN, IBN, INFO, JKHY, KRC, KB, LII, SPGI, NOK, NDSN, OHI, PCH, REG, ROL, SBAC, LSI, STE, SUI, SHO, TSM, TECH, THO, TRP, CUBE, VTR, VNO, WRB, GWW, EBS, AER, IBKR, JAZZ, VMW, ULTA, ROIC, KL, BUD, DG, CHTR, FN, NXPI, COR, RLJ, APTV, VIPS, SPLK, PANW, YY, BFAM, ICLR, CDW, REXR, QTS, CXP, BRX, ALLE, HLT, BABA, NOMD, UE, XHR, APLE, LITE, TEAM, NTNX, INVH, JBGS, MFGP, VICI, PRSP, EPRT, ELAN, MRNA, UBER, BSY, EWT, XLB,
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 302,890 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 67,824 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,646 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 71,714 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 87,260 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.46%
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.
