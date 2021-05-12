Old North State Trust, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: MS, RTX, GOVT, VTRS, IWY, MU, USIG, J, CAN, USFR,

Investment company Old North State Trust, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old North State Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old North State Trust, LLC owns 342 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 302,890 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 67,824 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,646 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 71,714 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 87,260 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.46%

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.