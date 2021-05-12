Old North State Trust, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old North State Trust, LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Old North State Trust, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old North State Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old North State Trust, LLC owns 342 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old North State Trust, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+north+state+trust%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old North State Trust, LLC
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 302,890 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 67,824 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,646 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 71,714 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 87,260 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.46%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old North State Trust, LLC. Also check out:

1. Old North State Trust, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old North State Trust, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old North State Trust, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old North State Trust, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider