Salzhauer Michael Buys Primis Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Macerich Co, Sells Citigroup Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Crocs Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael Current Portfolio ) buys Primis Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Macerich Co, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Select Bancorp Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Crocs Inc, Acorda Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2021Q1, Salzhauer Michael owns 114 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,106,847 shares, 22.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 450,310 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27% Primis Financial Corp (7H80) - 734,262 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 203,896 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 734,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in The Community Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,106,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Select Bancorp Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Limestone Bancorp Inc by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.15 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in First Community Corp by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $2.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 128,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.17.