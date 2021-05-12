Logo
Salzhauer Michael Buys Primis Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Macerich Co, Sells Citigroup Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Crocs Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael (Current Portfolio) buys Primis Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Macerich Co, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Select Bancorp Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Crocs Inc, Acorda Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2021Q1, Salzhauer Michael owns 114 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALZHAUER MICHAEL
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,106,847 shares, 22.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29%
  2. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 450,310 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
  3. Primis Financial Corp (7H80) - 734,262 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 203,896 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 782,600 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 734,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Community Financial Corp (TCFC)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in The Community Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,106,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Select Bancorp Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Limestone Bancorp Inc by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.15 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Community Corp (FCCO)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in First Community Corp by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (IMH)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $2.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 128,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Sold Out: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALZHAUER MICHAEL. Also check out:

1. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALZHAUER MICHAEL keeps buying
