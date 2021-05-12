Logo
CM Management, LLC Buys Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Alico Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells Aterian Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CM Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Alico Inc, Exelixis Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Merck Inc, sells Aterian Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CM Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CM Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CM Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cm+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CM Management, LLC
  1. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 325,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Durect Corp (DRRX) - 2,650,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 425,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  4. Alico Inc (ALCO) - 165,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33%
  5. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 2,650,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in National Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.72 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alico Inc (ALCO)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Alico Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 276.64%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in National Western Life Group Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $29, with an estimated average price of $21.53.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of CM Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. CM Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CM Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CM Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CM Management, LLC keeps buying
