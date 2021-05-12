CM Management, LLC Buys Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Alico Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells Aterian Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

New Purchases: EXEL, NHC, ALKS, BMY, AMGN, SIRI, PRU, CTSO, TBPH, ACNB, CSOD, MTG, ELDN, CBAY, EQT, COG, TEVA, PTPI,

EXEL, NHC, ALKS, BMY, AMGN, SIRI, PRU, CTSO, TBPH, ACNB, CSOD, MTG, ELDN, CBAY, EQT, COG, TEVA, PTPI, Added Positions: FOLD, ALCO, MRK, PFE, VTRS, NWLI, OSPN, PRTK, KHC, SWN, GOLD, HRTX, RBCAA, ET, IAG, PAGP, 6JU, THFF, SFE, RIGL, SELB, NKTR, CLDR, NMRK, CHRS, PLPC, SPPI, BGCP,

FOLD, ALCO, MRK, PFE, VTRS, NWLI, OSPN, PRTK, KHC, SWN, GOLD, HRTX, RBCAA, ET, IAG, PAGP, 6JU, THFF, SFE, RIGL, SELB, NKTR, CLDR, NMRK, CHRS, PLPC, SPPI, BGCP, Reduced Positions: ATER, RNWK, INTT, HGEN, SMSI, ENLC, VYNE, BATL,

ATER, RNWK, INTT, HGEN, SMSI, ENLC, VYNE, BATL, Sold Out: AVNW, CLPT, INTC, GILD, SAVA, DISCA, ITCI, SVC, AMRX, CATY, AMSC, STAY, SPG, LUMN, TBNK, ZDGE, CASY, HII, EOLS,

Investment company CM Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Alico Inc, Exelixis Inc, National Healthcare Corp, Merck Inc, sells Aterian Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CM Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CM Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CM Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cm+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 325,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Durect Corp (DRRX) - 2,650,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 425,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Alico Inc (ALCO) - 165,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33% Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 2,650,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in National Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.72 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Alico Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 380.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 276.64%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in National Western Life Group Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $29, with an estimated average price of $21.53.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.