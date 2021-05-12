United Bank Buys BlackRock Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: BLK, GLD, TSLA, BAC,
- Added Positions: JNJ, XLI, MDLZ, SDY, DD, EBAY, NVDA, DE, AAPL, KO, BMY, HON, ECL, SO, CVS, ADI, NEE, TJX, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: TFC, AMZN, XLV, DIS, XLK, IJR, NKE, BRK.B, GOOGL, XOM, EL, PG, FB, CVX, IJH, GNR, VZ, ALL, PFE, T, AMT, LOW, XLY, MSFT, ABT, VNQ, PEP, NSC, DAL, CRM, ICE, V, ZBH, FDL, DUK, COST, LLY, IVW, BA, CMCSA, IVV, XLE, MMC, AGG, MCD,
- Sold Out: SBUX, C,
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 77,871 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 110,698 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,943 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,316 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 75,122 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15%
United Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $823.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 599 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
United Bank initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
United Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
United Bank initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
United Bank sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
United Bank sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.
