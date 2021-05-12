United Bank Buys BlackRock Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: BLK, GLD, TSLA, BAC,

Investment company United Bank Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Truist Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Exxon Mobil Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2021Q1, United Bank owns 81 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 77,871 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 110,698 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,943 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,316 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 75,122 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15%

United Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $823.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

United Bank sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.